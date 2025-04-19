Where things stand with 2025 five-star forward, Shelton Henderson

Shelton Henderson’s college decision is coming soon.

The Bellaire five-star forward was recently released from his National Letter of Intent from Duke University, and the No. 12 player in the country is looking for a new home.

“It was a tough decision,” Henderson said on leaving Duke. “Me and my family talked about it along with my coaches. At the end of the day, it was my decision, and I think it was the best for me and I’m comfortable with what I decided to do.”

The schools that Henderson is considering are Kentucky, Texas, Texas A&M, North Carolina, and Miami.

A decision can come as soon as today, but no later than Monday, said Henderson, the No. 1 player in the state of Texas.

It has been a whirlwind for Henderson and his mother, Tarrow Seals, the past 48 hours, with college coaches calling for their interest in Henderson once again.

“My role in this process is to support, guide, and buffer through this very complex and sometimes complicated process,” Seals said. “This was a tough decision (leaving Duke) that is not taken lightly. Shelton’s future and success has and will always be at the forefront of every decision we make.”

One of the main reasons Henderson chose Duke was then assistant and now head coach at Miami, Jai Lucas.

Lucas, who played at Bellaire High School, developed a great relationship with Henderson during the recruitment process. Also, Henderson has worked out with John Lucas, who is the father of Jai Lucs.

“I think the whole Lucas family, we’re pretty much family now,” Henderson said, “I can talk to big John about anything and Jai, he knows where I come from in Bellaire and what I can bring to the table. He has been in the gym before watching me work out. That whole family has done a lot for me, and I appreciate that.”