Where things stand with 2025 five-star forward, Shelton Henderson

Shelton Henderson’s college decision is coming soon.
The Bellaire five-star forward was recently released from his National Letter of Intent from Duke University, and the No. 12 player in the country is looking for a new home.
“It was a tough decision,” Henderson said on leaving Duke. “Me and my family talked about it along with my coaches. At the end of the day, it was my decision, and I think it was the best for me and I’m comfortable with what I decided to do.”
The schools that Henderson is considering are Kentucky, Texas, Texas A&M, North Carolina, and Miami.
A decision can come as soon as today, but no later than Monday, said Henderson, the No. 1 player in the state of Texas.
It has been a whirlwind for Henderson and his mother, Tarrow Seals, the past 48 hours, with college coaches calling for their interest in Henderson once again.
“My role in this process is to support, guide, and buffer through this very complex and sometimes complicated process,” Seals said. “This was a tough decision (leaving Duke) that is not taken lightly. Shelton’s future and success has and will always be at the forefront of every decision we make.”
One of the main reasons Henderson chose Duke was then assistant and now head coach at Miami, Jai Lucas.
Lucas, who played at Bellaire High School, developed a great relationship with Henderson during the recruitment process. Also, Henderson has worked out with John Lucas, who is the father of Jai Lucs.
“I think the whole Lucas family, we’re pretty much family now,” Henderson said, “I can talk to big John about anything and Jai, he knows where I come from in Bellaire and what I can bring to the table. He has been in the gym before watching me work out. That whole family has done a lot for me, and I appreciate that.”
Henderson, who received the 2025 Guy V. Lewis Award for the top player in the Greater Houston area, averaged 22.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks per game in his senior season at Bellaire while shooting 69% from the field and leading Bellaire to its first ever state final appearance.
Henderson wants to make an impact on the court wherever he decides to go and make a March Madness run.
“My main goal is to get to the NBA,” Henderson said. “I want to go somewhere where I can achieve my dreams. Playing as a freshman is important to me. Playing as a freshman can get my name out there on draft boards and things like that. I know that I can help a program as a freshman.”
Before Henderson committed to Duke, he had Texas and Louisville in his top three schools.
Henderson’s interest in Texas and Texas A&M is serious since he can play close to home and his family can come watch his home games.
The Longhorns and Aggies have new coaches leading their programs in Sean Miller and Bucky McMillan.
“I think it is cool being in Texas and being close to home. It is something that I can really think about,” Henderson said. “Both programs aren’t really starting over. They are bringing in a different culture from the schools they were previously at. I think it’s cool being in Texas and being close to home. It’s something that I can really think about.”