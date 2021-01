Time is running out for the 2021 class, and the Longhorns still have some available spots. Who might new head coach Steve Sarkisian prioritize? We have several names to watch, and address UT's chances with each inside.

READ THE FULL REPORT HERE (PREMIUM SUBSCRIBERS)

Not an Orangebloods.com member? Click HERE and use the promo code Sark to receive a free one-month trial.