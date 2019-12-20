A dissection of Smart’s program-building process and philosophy probably needs to start with the word “connected.” I’m paraphrasing, but Smart routinely says something along the lines of, “when we are connected around one common goal and put winning above everything else for 40 minutes, we have our best chance.”



Against Purdue, that’s what Texas did. Now, the road ahead will soon, including this weekend’s trip to Providence, include more Purdue-like situations, and after a home non-conference game against High Point, each remaining team, besides Kansas State at No. 80, on the regular season schedule is currently rated within the top 60 at KenPom.com. Basically, the connection of the Texas team will soon be tested without break in the schedule for months.



The Longhorns are 9-1, and while that’s the best start at Texas for a Smart-led team, they truly seem to grasp they need to be much better more consistently in order to have the season they desire.



“I think our guys have a very keen understanding that we do have to get better," Smart said. "And that the guys that have been through Big 12 play before understand that there's a ton of challenges coming up. And they also know that in the Big 12, there are literally no teams that you can just roll out there and just show up, and you're going to win the game that way; you have to go take the game. And that's how this game will be on Saturday.



“So, for us as coaches, the biggest thing that we're emphasizing is there has to be a level of pride that our guys continue to grow in taking in the things that go into winning. And we're not all the way there yet. I would love to stand here and say, you know, our guys got it; they got to figured it out, and they’re going to be able to just kind of cruise into continuing to win a lot of games. But as the competition goes up, our guys are going to have to really, really grab the bull by the horns and decide that, ‘Hey, this is what goes into winning and anything else is unacceptable.’ Obviously, our job as coaches is to promote that and to put that at the front of their minds, and that's why we just had a two-hour war in the other gym.”



The way Texas built its 9-1 record makes the team a tough evaluation.



On one hand, it’s 9-1, and wins haven’t been stacked easily by Smart at Texas. During its win at Purdue, Texas showed perhaps its best half-court execution of the Smart era and didn’t once flinch at one of the toughest road environments in the sport. On several occasions against underdogs, Texas was asked to respond well in order to avoid the type of disastrous loss we’ve seen in previous seasons.



On the other hand, Texas sits at No. 48 in the KenPom.com rankings and is No. 42 at BartTorvik.com. So, the Longhorns’ adjusted efficiency and performances measured against expected performance say they’re far from a top 25 team. Certainly, Texas will take the wins. Good luck finding a team from a conference like the Big 12 that won 20 games and didn’t make the NCAA Tournament. And last season when Texas sat at 16-16, it was rated No. 25 at KenPom.com. All Texas was rewarded with was a trip to the NIT even though it would have been favored over some teams in the NCAA Tournament. At the end of the day, winning is what matters most everywhere including the selection room.



So, why should anyone believe this Texas team will be different than previous under Smart?



“I feel it's just a different mindset and approach from not only the players but the coaching staff… like not letting guys get too complacent and for guys having the humility to understand the season is long,” responded Coleman when asked why people should believe in this Texas team. “You just want to win; you want to win the days… We know like with like our veterans, our older guys, our mature guys or even our young guys have played a lot of minutes in the past. We know what we don't want it to be like.”



What Texas wants it to be like is winning 14 of its last 15 games. What it doesn’t want it to be like is losing 11 of the 17 games prior to that streak. If the approach truly is different, Coleman is undoubtedly a huge reason why. Statistically, Coleman’s numbers across the board are noticeably better than last season. But his impact is felt most as a leader.



“Absolutely. Yeah, he's been our most consistent guy,” responded Smart when asked if Coleman has been UT’s most consistent player. “Matt is a guy that I think there's two components of what he does that are critical to our team: one is how he plays and one is how he leads. And the play has been terrific. But at the times when he's not playing at a 10 out of 10 level, his leadership has to still be at a 10 out of 10 level. And I think Matt is a guy that is getting more and more comfortable with saying the uncomfortable things that need to be said. But the reality is for our team to be our best, there's no way around it. We have to be driven by the key core group of players on our team. And there's no one that's more core to our team than Matt Coleman.”



The voice starts with Coleman, but he’s tasked with bringing guys with him. Smart never hesitates to state he wants his team and program to be player-driven. For that to happen, leaders, starting with Coleman, must create an environment where what needs to be said can be said without trepidation. Because from that environment comes a team that can count on each person each night regardless of role or minutes.



“I think one of the biggest things also with us is we're able to talk to each other like real; we’re able to get on each other if we need to, and a lot of guys are receptive now,” said Jase Febres about the 9-1 start and what he’s learned about the team. “We believe in each other. We have a confidence in each and every one of our guys. So, you know if someone's not doing right or someone is not playing [our way], we’re able to call them out and make sure that they're going to come in and step back up. So, I think we're just really connected as a team."



Listen to Texas players enough this season and it’s difficult not to think there’s a better team bond and connectivity mostly because of what Febres said above – players are holding each other accountable, and are able to because their teammates know it’s coming from the right place.



“I just feel like we're more connected as a team,” Royce Hamm, Jr. stated about the difference in the 9-1 start compared to recent seasons. “I feel like our team bond, on and off the court, is great, and I believe that helps us a lot. I just feel like our team's chemistry, attention to details, believing and trusting in coach’s scouting and just executing it to the best of our abilities each and every night.”



Tomorrow afternoon, UT’s connection will be put to its toughest test since it lost to Georgetown at Madison Square Garden. Soon, Texas will be immersed in the Big 12 grind. Will it sink like the Texas we’ve seen in the past or will its improved bond help it navigate those brutal waters for a change?



While it’s undeniable Texas is still a work in progress, players believe it’s better positioned to improve because of better connection. Are they right? Is Texas more of a 9-1 team or a No. 48 team? Beginning tomorrow and throughout January, we’ll find out because that connection is going to be constantly tested.