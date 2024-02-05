“What stood out was really just the experience, how they’re all for the team,” Hines said. “We went to the basketball game and there were a lot of fans saying ‘be a Longhorn,’ things like that. The coaches showed a lot of love too.”

Dekaney wide receiver Tanook Hines is a player that’s been on the Texas Longhorns’ radar for some time. In late January, Hines made his way for Austin for a UT junior day, and the talented pass-catcher said he enjoyed the experience overall.

With more than 30 scholarship offers, Hines is pretty open at this stage of the recruiting process. When he does officially narrow his focus, expect Texas to make the cut.

“I actually have a really long list now but Texas is up there, top 10,” Hines said.

The 6-1, 170-pound Hines has fielded offers from schools like Texas, Alabama, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and USC, to name but a few. He feels his versatility and effort away from the ball are two of his biggest strengths.

“First and foremost, I think I’m a great receiver all-around. I can catch a screen, get active and in a little bit of space make a big play,” Hines said. “I make difficult catches, am a good teammate and I’m the best blocker you know.”

Along with Texas, Hines visited Baylor and Texas A&M prior to the ongoing dead period. As for the Longhorns, Hines said there’s a lot to like about the UT program.

“I grew up watching Earl Campbell stuff, so it’s always been a big school to me,” Hines said. “Coming up here, seeing all the players and how they play, they remind me of myself how they play. I love the offense. Adonai Mitchell, Xavier Worthy – they just have playmakers.”

Hines is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com.