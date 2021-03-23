Orangebloods - Williams enters NCAA Transfer Portal; Hamm set to join him

Texas senior big Royce Hamm Jr. announced on Twitter he will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. A graduate transfer, Hamm intends to explore his other options with his final year of eligibility. Hamm appeared to have a prominent role on the 2021-21 team after a strong finish to 2019-20, but after playing 20 minutes back-to-back games in the Maui Invitational, he played just 10 or minutes five times the rest of the season.

Hours later, sophomore guard Donovan Williams was listed in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Williams, who was recovering from knee surgery heading into this season, didn't appear in eight of UT's final 13 games, but was poised to have a more prominent role in 2021-22.

