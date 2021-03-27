Orangebloods - Williams homers from both sides, No. 9 Texas clinches series vs. OU

Williams homers from both sides, No. 9 Texas clinches series vs. OU
The struggles in the batter’s box opening weekend in Arlington feel like they were six months ago because the Longhorns have looked like a different club since. And the one guy, Cam Williams, who consistently looked confident, aggressive and ready to play in Arlington is leading the way for the Longhorns at the plate. What does a mentally tough team full of guys who put in the extra work look like? We’re seeing it.
“Cam Williams is by far the hardest worker I've ever met,” said David Pierce. “And it's every single day. He loves the game. He doesn't know a whole lot about other sports. All he wants to do is be a ballplayer.”
In front of an energetic and later jubilant home crowd, the No. 9 Longhorns (17-6, 4-1) blasted four homers for the first time since 2018 and hammered rival Oklahoma, 11-6. Texas goes for the Red River sweep tomorrow at 1:00 p.m.
“So for me, it all started with my preparation last night, being able to talk to my father about everything going on in my at-bats and then coming in this morning and being able to talk to my coaches and watch video and things like that,” said Williams about his 3-for-5 game with two homers and four RBI. “So having everyone around me, who would be able to help me out and become myself. I just want to keep improving.”
Williams starred at UFCU Disch-Falk field first with the glove early in the game and then with the bat throughout. In the bottom of the sixth inning with his team trailing 4-3, the switch-hitting third baseman ripped a homer from the right side out to left field to tie the game. Williams was out in front of a first-pitch fastball, pulled that fastball foul nearly into Occupy LF, took a pitch, and was ready to jump all over a changeup...
