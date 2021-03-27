Orangebloods - Williams homers from both sides, No. 9 Texas clinches series vs. OU

The struggles in the batter’s box opening weekend in Arlington feel like they were six months ago because the Longhorns have looked like a different club since. And the one guy, Cam Williams, who consistently looked confident, aggressive and ready to play in Arlington is leading the way for the Longhorns at the plate. What does a mentally tough team full of guys who put in the extra work look like? We’re seeing it.



“Cam Williams is by far the hardest worker I've ever met,” said David Pierce. “And it's every single day. He loves the game. He doesn't know a whole lot about other sports. All he wants to do is be a ballplayer.”



In front of an energetic and later jubilant home crowd, the No. 9 Longhorns (17-6, 4-1) blasted four homers for the first time since 2018 and hammered rival Oklahoma, 11-6. Texas goes for the Red River sweep tomorrow at 1:00 p.m.