Williams, a product of Elkins High School in the Greater Houston area, is in control of his recruiting process. He’s already narrowed his list to a final five of Texas, Arizona, State, Texas A&M, and Georgia. Last weekend, he visited Arizona State for his first official visit.



“Arizona State was great. The fans enjoyed me. They accepted me into the program. The coaching staff was really into detail with everything on the visit,” Williams stated. “That was definitely top-notch. I’d give them an A-plus. I definitely had a great time down there.”



Up next for Williams is an official visit this weekend at Texas. The nation’s No. 98 prospect already visited Texas a few months back for an unofficial visit, and is very familiar with the Texas coaching staff. He goes way, way back with current assistant coach Jai Lucas; but Williams is excited to mingle with UT fans, spend more time with current Texas players, and have more in-depth discussions with the Texas coaching staff.



“I think the biggest thing is going down there and spending time with the players. I got a chance to meet with the coaches for the most part… didn’t see everything but I saw a good amount,” said Williams referencing his earlier unofficial visit. “I know they’ll have a lot more to show me. They have a plan for me. That’s the biggest thing for me – UT, staying close to home (speaking about the plan). Just going down and experiencing the UT life, building relationship with the players, building a relationship with the fans. Trying to go down there and see if I can assimilate into the college life. Texas is the flagship school of my state and build a great relationship with the fans.”



Although he’s standout on the hardwood, Williams is a Lone Star State product. So, he and his mother are excited to watch Texas’s opening football game this weekend against Tulsa.



“My mom loves football. We tried to schedule our visits or some good football,” said Williams. “I think the first home game will be a great experience. I think that’s the biggest thing… trying to have some fun and interact with the students and the crowd.”



In addition to interacting with students and fans, Williams will spend more time with the current Texas team. He won’t arrive without any relationships, though.



“I’ve had good talks with Courtney Ramey, and Andrew Jones. We (he and Jones) talked and worked out so I think he’ll be my host. I talked to Matt Coleman. I won’t be blind. It won’t be like I don’t know anybody. I already have some connections,” said Williams.



In particular, Williams has bonded strongly with Andrew Jones. The two worked out and played pick-up games together while Jones was in Houston receiving treatment at MD Anderson. But as Williams notes, there was nothing stopping Jones from getting on the court and turning some heads.



“Being around him, he’s one of the biggest competitors there are. I think we were at Westbury Christian for open gym and he was there, and he was playing. And I was looking and he had this strap for his system on his hip. And he’s going hard! I think that was the biggest standout,” recalled Williams about being around Jones in the gym. “It was like this guy is going hard even with everything… he’s not letting anything stop him. He has a great mindset. I feel like he’s a lot like me. I think we really connected well. Just talking with him and being about to talk about Texas and coach Smart and build that relationship.”



As Williams continues to build relationships with coaches and players, he does have a few specific areas in mind he wants to focus on. For the talented guard, the recruiting process has evolved now that he has his final five, and is knocking out all his official visits.



“I would say playing style… how I can fit in and help the team. The recruiting time they’re calling and trying to build a relationship. Now, you can go in-depth. On these officials, I can see how I can come in and help these teams be successful. I want to know even starting now seeing what I can do to be the most prepared going into my freshman year. I want to go to a place where… I want to be able to trust everything once I see the vision they have; I think the biggest thing how the coaches can get me better. There’s no magic dust I can sprinkle and be a pro,” he said. “Can they help me continue with confidence and continue get better? Ultimately, it’s on me to make my goals. The coaches that put in the effort to work with me.”



Can the Longhorns make a great impression this weekend? Williams is ready to be impressed. Following his visit on the 40 Acres, he’s scheduled to visit Texas A&M next weekend, then Miami, and announced a while back a Georgia official visit as well.



The college program that lands Williams will sign one of the nation’s hardest workers, and a very intriguing prospect that can do a bit of everything. He has the length, athleticism, and makeup to defend nearly every position on the floor. On offense, Williams’s skill has really progressed as his confidence blossomed. The Elkins product, who played with the Houston Hoops during the AAU season and averaged 12.6 points per game and shot 52.0 percent from the floor at the Peach Jam, can put the ball on the floor to get to the rim, get into a mid-range jumper, and can also spot up from the perimeter.