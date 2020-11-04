Orangebloods - Wins like Saturday at OSU only truly matter if...

1) Winning only cures everything if...

I promise I’m not an outfielder lifting my hand to shade sunshine screaming through the clouds only to remove it at the last second and allow a baseball to plunk your unsuspecting head. But let’s keep it real about the Longhorns.



UT’s win at then No. 6 Oklahoma State was a big deal even if its athletics director couldn’t bring himself to tweet about it until his weekly column days later. If Chris Del Conte wears an Apple Watch, the ‘Breathe’ app notification probably comes up anytime his football coach is mentioned. Awkward. Anyway, the Longhorns recorded their first top 10 road victory since 2010 when they beat No. 5 Nebraska, 20-13.



That was so long ago Nebraska was still in the Big 12; its head coach Bo Pelini still had 42 wins remaining before he was fired, and Mack Brown 26 before his departure; Urban Meyer hadn’t left Florida until a few months later; and Justin Tucker didn’t crush the souls of every Aggie in the world with his kick until a year later. That’s like a century in internet years.



Did the win have a bunch of fluke-like elements? Oh, absolutely. We’ll get to that soon. You’re kidding yourself if you disagree. Most importantly, especially for Tom Herman, it was a win. Head coaches and football programs are judged on winning above everything else and nothing else is that close. Surely, you watched the explosion of emotion and elation from the Texas sideline when Joseph Ossai concluded his all-time great performance with a walk-off sack. Coaches embraced. Players celebrated with each other and Texas fans who made the trip. In the locker room later, a head coach crowd-surfed.



That stuff matters, especially for a team that’s gone through the roller coaster Texas has, and probably more than you think. For Texas, it was one of the most organically awesome, cool moments the football program has enjoyed in a long time.



Here’s the thing about the “winning cures all” mantra: it does cure all, but only if the ‘all’ includes recruiting. I admit there’s a bit of a Michael Scott twang accompanying that sentence. Because even if there’s a chicken-and-egg element – I don’t think there is, but I understand if some do - to winning and recruiting, you can’t do one without the other; okay, you can’t sustain one without the other because we do often see examples of one or two-year wonders in the win-loss column and a few years of recruiting success, especially if, well, not everyone recruits on the same playing field with the same methods.



Back in early May, I drank entirely too much coffee and spent an unusually high amount of time with a calculator and recruiting lists; it’s what I imagine being a scientist or world-class chef is like because the answers I seek questions to are far less important or delicious. But I wondered what the correlation looked like between the recruiting results of the last four classes, including 2020, and success.



I’m not going to go over in detail that gigantic project slammed with an endless amount of relevant data. Rather, I just want to remind you of its conclusion and what I believe is a perfect illustration of college football’s concentration of elite talent with a handful of schools consistently competing for championships while everyone else is at least a tier below:



