Orangebloods - With it all on the line, Herman's Longhorns live to fight another day

I don't know if Tom Herman's team saved its coach on Saturday night.

There's a lot of a season left to play and this is just a step in a multi-level step process that the Longhorns will have to complete to likely save Herman's job.

However, for one night in Stillwater, you have to give Herman and his team a lot of credit because beating Oklahoma State in overtime on Saturday was gutsy and grimy to say the very least. I'm not sure that the Longhorns played well, as much as they just refused to quit the fight. Ever.

Despite mistake after mistake, this team just kept playing its guts out, which feels like the best compliment one can give Herman and his staff tonight.

The offense never played at a consistent high level. The defense struggled with Tylan Wallace all night. The penalties (13 for 142 yards) were obscene.

Hell, Sam didn't even play remotely well.

But, Joseph Ossai and the entire Texas defensive line played one of the best games from this unit in a decade. D'Shawn Jamison had a game-saving kickoff return for the Longhorns that reminded of Jordan Shipley against Oklahoma in 2008. Oh, and the Texas defense just kept making big plays.

Add it all up ... Texas was a deserving winner. It was sloppy as hell, but it's still a road win against the No.6 team in the country. It also included a comeback after halftime, which teams under Herman never do.

It almost doesn't make sense, except that it's 2020 and it makes perfect sense.

(Other thoughts on the game).

* Ossai was as good in this game as any defensive player I've seen in a Texas uniform since Derrick Johnson. 12 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble only kind of tell the story of his performance. That young man made some money with this performance.

