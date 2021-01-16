Orangebloods - Without Brown, Cunningham, K. Jones, No. 4 Texas handled KSU with ease

1) Let’s first start with the news we reported before tip-off: Greg Brown, Brock Cunningham and Kai Jones were all unavailable for tonight’s game. The Longhorns can’t divulge any specifics relating to COVID-19 or protocols, but you can connect the dots. Shaka Smart said following the game if Texas plays at Iowa State Wednesday, all three players will be unavailable to travel; the “if” is because Iowa State’s game today was postponed due to COVID-19 issues inside the program.



2) Kansas State, playing with even more personnel issues than Texas, needed a prayer tonight if the Longhorns arrived intent on playing with energy, urgency, and confidence. The Longhorns did. And Kansas State’s only shot came very early in the first half when it used tough three-point shot-making and offensive rebounding to erase an early deficit and tie the game 12-12.From that point, Kansas State didn’t score for nearly eight minutes as Texas overwhelmed an inferior opponent with energy on defense and pace on offense. The Longhorns went on an 18-0 run, lead 30-12 with 5:57 remaining in the first half and basically ended the game then.



“Proud of the guys for responding after a tough few days,” said Smart. “You know, obviously, the loss on Wednesday was devastating and really, really disappointing for our team and staff. We knew we had to turn the page. The guys were really mature with the approach on Thursday in practice and in our film session. And on Friday, we find out we're gonna be without a few guys. It was just it was unlike, you know, any other season, which is how the season’s been. But I thought the guys tonight really executed what we were trying to do.”



3) This was the best ball movement Texas had on offense all season. At least that’s my initial reaction as I sit in an empty Erwin Center. Obviously, the opponent matters too because Kansas State has been the worst defense in the Big 12.Early, Texas made it a point to work the ball inside out by making post entry passes to Jericho Sims or getting downhill with the dribble drive. The ball often moved with unselfish, excellent pace in the first half both in transition off makes or misses and in the half court. Texas has been working on this since offseason workouts began, and it’s really showing lately.



The Longhorns assisted on 54.8% of their makes, had a very solid 14.3 turnover percentage, and scored 1.17 points per possession after taking their foot off the gas late. Without its usual firepower, Texas needed its guards to carry even more of the load. And they did. Andrew Jones efficiently scored 19 points; Courtney Ramey added an even more efficient 14 points with nine assists; Matt Coleman only took five shots as he enjoyed making those around him better...



