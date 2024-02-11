“They just tell me to pick the best school for me. But a promise they told me, when I come to Texas, I’m going to be a man. They’re going to show me how to be a man not only on the football field but off the field, how to carry myself and things like that,” Feaster said.

As a member of the 2027 class, Feaster is still a long way from deciding on a college. When he does get to that point, Texas is a school that will likely receive strong consideration. The message from the UT staff is that Feaster will be developed beyond just being a football player should he wind up choosing the Longhorns.

“It was pretty good. I always love Texas,” Feaster said. “They always show me love. Every time I come down there, coach (Chris) Jackson, coach (Steve Sarkisian), they always show me love.”

Ethan "Boobie" Feaster is still in his freshman season of high school, but that hasn’t kept college coaches from identifying the elite wide receiver talent. Feaster, out of DeSoto, already holds close to 40 scholarship offers from top programs all over the country. One of those scholarships is from the Texas Longhorns, and in January Feaster made his way to Austin for a UT junior day.

The 6 -0, 168-pound Feaster has picked up offers from programs like Texas, Cal, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M and USC, to name but a few. Though it’s still very early, Feaster plans to trim his list in the coming months to eliminate some of the recruiting madness.

“I’m going to bring out a top 15 right before my sophomore year,” Feaster said.

As he goes through his long list of options, Feaster said a few different elements will factor into his decision on which schools remain in the hunt. The football part of things will play a big part, obviously, but Feaster is also looking for a program that will develop him beyond just the football field.

“(Wide receiver development) and schemes, and also how they’re going to build me, not just on the field but in the classroom,” Feaster said.

Sarkisian’s history of producing elite wide receivers is not lost on Feaster. He’s aware of what the Texas head coach has done at previous stops, both in college and in the NFL, and it’s a big reason why the Longhorns are in the mix for the elite pass-catcher.

“I appreciate coach Sark. He’s a great coach. He knows a lot about receivers,” Feaster said. “He coached guys like Julio Jones and people like that. That means a lot to me.”

Following the current dead period, Feaster plans to take spring visits to LSU, Baylor, Texas A&M and Texas. Feaster turned in an impressive freshman campaign for a powerhouse DeSoto program, catching 32 passes for 634 yards (19.8 ypc) and 9 touchdowns. Feaster is young and immensely talented, but he also knows there’s still plenty of room for improvement in this game.

“My thing is that I want to work on everything,” Feaster said. “But I feel like the thing I did well this year is understanding coverages, understanding my schemes, understanding when to sit down in certain zones, things like that.”