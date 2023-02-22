2024 wide receiver Bryant Wesco has seen his stock really start to pick up in recent weeks. The standout pass-catcher from Midlothian (TX) has picked up several new scholarship offers this month, and he earned a big rankings bump from Rivals.com in early February, moving him into the Rivals250.

One of the schools that is fairly new on Wesco’s offer sheet is the Texas Longhorns.

“Over the summer I went to a camp there and last year I was in contact with the old receiver coach, Coach (Brennan) Marion. After the camp, I hadn’t really been in contact with them that much but just recently, after the football season, I talked to coach (Steve) Sarkisian a few times and a few other coaches,” Wesco said. “When (new wide receivers) coach (Chris) Jackson was hired, I talked to him, and then about a day or so after, I got a call from coach Sarkisian and that's when he offered me.”

The 6-2, 170-pound Wesco has several offers from big-time college programs, but he admits that getting a scholarship offer from Texas was an attention-getting moment.

“It was pretty big to me. I always looked at Texas to be one of the most powerhouse schools in the country,” Wesco said. “And growing up not too far from them, it was pretty big.”