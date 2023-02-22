WR Bryant Wesco intrigued by UT offer, hopes to visit Texas soon
2024 wide receiver Bryant Wesco has seen his stock really start to pick up in recent weeks. The standout pass-catcher from Midlothian (TX) has picked up several new scholarship offers this month, and he earned a big rankings bump from Rivals.com in early February, moving him into the Rivals250.
One of the schools that is fairly new on Wesco’s offer sheet is the Texas Longhorns.
“Over the summer I went to a camp there and last year I was in contact with the old receiver coach, Coach (Brennan) Marion. After the camp, I hadn’t really been in contact with them that much but just recently, after the football season, I talked to coach (Steve) Sarkisian a few times and a few other coaches,” Wesco said. “When (new wide receivers) coach (Chris) Jackson was hired, I talked to him, and then about a day or so after, I got a call from coach Sarkisian and that's when he offered me.”
The 6-2, 170-pound Wesco has several offers from big-time college programs, but he admits that getting a scholarship offer from Texas was an attention-getting moment.
“It was pretty big to me. I always looked at Texas to be one of the most powerhouse schools in the country,” Wesco said. “And growing up not too far from them, it was pretty big.”
Wesco is still working out his plans for visits once the February dead period lifts, but he said he’ll try to attend UT’s junior day on March 25. He’s anxious to get a closer look at the Texas program.
“I know that they produce a lot of good receivers, and they have good talent, good coaches,” Wesco said of the Texas program.
With Jackson still being new in Austin, the relationship-building aspect of his recruiting efforts is still in the beginning stages. Wesco said he likes what he’s heard from Jackson so far, including talk of how Jackson would develop Wesco should the talented receiver wind up in Austin.
“He's a pretty chill, laid-back coach. He doesn't seem too strict on his stuff and he seems like he’s a pretty good coach,” Wesco said. “I'm interested to see how the receivers do at UT. From what I can tell, from what I’ve (talked to him), I like his personality. He’s pretty cool.”
A four-star prospect, Wesco is keeping an open mind to all his early scholarship offers. He hopes to cut his list to roughly eight schools after the spring, take some summer official visits and then possibly commit before his senior season begins. Wesco’s sister plays soccer at Oklahoma, so the Sooners will likely be a factor in this one.
As for his game on the field, Wesco can do a little bit of everything with his length and athleticism, but he said his strength is making contested catches.
“I feel like what I do well is attacking the ball. Whenever the ball's in the air, I can attack it and I win almost all of the 50/50 jump balls by the way I attack it and jump up,” Wesco said.
Wesco is the No. 165-ranked player on the Rivals250 and the No. 21-ranked wide receiver in the country.