Orangebloods - WR Chris Marshall's star is on the rise and Texas is a team to watch

WR Chris Marshall's star is on the rise and Texas is a team to watch
Chris Marshall is still fairly new to the game of football, but you certainly wouldn’t know it in watching him play. The Fort Bend Marshall wide receiver just played his first year of organized football in 2020 but he was still able to put up big numbers, going for more than 1,000 yards receiving on the year and bringing in 17 touchdowns. He’s carried that impressive showing over into the spring on the 7-on-7 circuit, where he more than holds his own competing on a talented Fast 7v7 team.
A 6-4, 200-pounder with speed, good hands and an ability to high point the ball over defenders, Marshall’s talents have put him on the recruiting radar of some of college football’s top programs. He’s currently holding about 20 scholarship offers, with programs like Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M and USC all vying for his commitment.
With Marshall being somewhat new to the recruiting game – and also being a standout basketball player – he’s taking things at a slow pace and is in no rush to make a decision.
“I probably won't have my commitment until after basketball season next year,” Marshall said.
At this point, Marshall isn’t naming a formal list of favorites and said he’s keeping an open mind. When it does come time to sort through his lengthy list of options, he said he’ll simply be looking for a place that makes him feel comfortable and welcome.
“Just a place I can call home. When I'm leaving Houston, wherever I go, I just want to be able to find another home,” Marshall said.
The Longhorns got into the mix late last year with a scholarship offer but the buzz around Texas has been trending upward recently with the arrival of new head coach Steve Sarkisian and the continued involvement of wide receivers coach Andre Coleman.
“It’s really a good school. I talk to talk to the coaches at Texas a lot,” Marshall said. “Coach Sark, I talk to him a lot.
“Really they’re just showing me love. They’re showing me love, showing me that they really want me. It’s really kind of new to me.”
Another in-state program, Texas A&M, is also viewed as being in a favorable position for Marshall. A four-star prospect, Marshall is the nation’s No. 29-ranked recruiting prospect and while he’s not shutting any doors, proximity could weigh in favor of both in-state schools as the process rolls on.
“I know it’s close to home,” Marshall said of Texas. “It’s the Texas Longhorns. You can’t not know them. You have to know them.”