Orangebloods - WR Chris Marshall's star is on the rise and the Texas is a team to watch

Chris Marshall is still fairly new to the game of football, but you certainly wouldn’t know it in watching him play. The Fort Bend Marshall wide receiver just played his first year of organized football in 2020 but he was still able to put up big numbers, going for more than 1,000 yards receiving on the year and bringing in 17 touchdowns. He’s carried that impressive showing over into the spring on the 7-on-7 circuit, where he more than holds his own competing on a talented Fast 7v7 team.

A 6-4, 200-pounder with speed, good hands and an ability to high point the ball over defenders, Marshall’s talents have put him on the recruiting radar of some of college football’s top programs. He’s currently holding about 20 scholarship offers, with programs like Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M and USC all vying for his commitment.

With Marshall being somewhat new to the recruiting game – and also being a standout basketball player – he’s taking things at a slow pace and is in no rush to make a decision.

“I probably won't have my commitment until after basketball season next year,” Marshall said.