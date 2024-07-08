“The Florida State visit, like every other visit, was even. I was really impressed by going out there, meeting coach (Mike) Norvell, coach (Ron) Dugans,” McCuthceon said. “I enjoyed my time out there and being able to spend some time with the players.”

McCutcheon took an SMU official visit in May, followed up by June official visits to his other four finalists. Florida State got the last chance to impress when the Seminoles hosted McCutcheon in late June.

Rivals100 wide receiver Daylan McCutcheon is closing in on a decision, with a commitment date set for July 13. The Lucas Lovejoy standout has a final five of Ohio State, Texas, Florida State, USC and SMU and has said he’s gone back and forth between all five schools as he works towards his final decision.

The 6-0, 175-pound McCutcheon had taken a handful of unofficial visits to see the Texas Longhorns before spending the weekend of June 14 in Austin on his official visit. That most recent trip left a strong impression, and McCutcheon likes the offensive pieces that Steve Sarkisian and staff have been stacking in recent recruiting classes.

“Just with them having that quarterback depth in the room. Me going in, I know I’d have a quarterback that’s going to be able to get me the ball,” McCutcheon said. “With coach (Chris) Jackson, the way he trains receivers there at Texas, I know going in I’d be able to be developed and be ready.”

As he nears an announcement this coming weekend, McCutcheon and his family are weighing the pros and cons of each program on his list, hoping to find the one that checks the necessary boxes.

“We’re obviously going to consider the coaches, asking questions we didn’t think of before, but most definitely my parents and I are going to sit down and talk about it, go through all the things I want to have in college, and all the things I need in college, all the goals I want to accomplish and which college that lines up with,” McCutcheon said.

Though he remains open, Florida State is believed to be a strong contender for McCutcheon’s commitment. He has family in the state and while that won’t be a determining factor, McCutcheon said it’s something he will consider.

“It definitely matters. I wouldn’t say it makes it easier since Tallahassee is far from Fort Lauderdale, where my family is from, but that aspect, being in Florida, definitely helps because more family is able to come to games and be able to support me,” McCutcheon said.

A four-star prospect, McCutcheon currently ranks No. 77 on the Rivals100.