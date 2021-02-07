Orangebloods - WR Evan Stewart re-sets his recruitment

If there’s a recruit in the 2021 class that knows the power of social media, it’s Evan Stewart. The Rivals100 member has over one million TikTok followers and recently caused a bit of a recruiting storm when he tweeted that his mind was all but made up.

Since that time, Stewart has taken a bit of a step back out of the public spotlight. In fact, the Frisco Liberty speedster said he really hasn’t even been talking to college coaches in the past couple weeks.

“My recruiting is really on hold,” Stewart said. “Colleges are talking to my parents but not really as much me. I'm really trying to space out a little bit from it, just take a little mental break real quick.”

Stewart said he was a bit surprised at how much attention his recent tweet generated, with people (and coaches) blowing up his phone looking for answers.

“Most definitely. It was overwhelming,” Stewart said.