Orangebloods - WR Evan Stewart re-sets his recruitment

WR Evan Stewart re-sets his recruitment
If there’s a recruit in the 2021 class that knows the power of social media, it’s Evan Stewart. The Rivals100 member has over one million TikTok followers and recently caused a bit of a recruiting storm when he tweeted that his mind was all but made up.
Since that time, Stewart has taken a bit of a step back out of the public spotlight. In fact, the Frisco Liberty speedster said he really hasn’t even been talking to college coaches in the past couple weeks.
“My recruiting is really on hold,” Stewart said. “Colleges are talking to my parents but not really as much me. I'm really trying to space out a little bit from it, just take a little mental break real quick.”
Stewart said he was a bit surprised at how much attention his recent tweet generated, with people (and coaches) blowing up his phone looking for answers.
“Most definitely. It was overwhelming,” Stewart said.
With him resetting things a bit, Stewart said he’s keeping an open mind to any and all schools that are talking to him, but a handful of schools continue to show a focused interest.
“I mean it's really just who is still in contact with me. Alabama still in contact with me. Texas, Florida, Oregon, Georgia,” Stewart said. “Really it’s a bunch of schools.”
The 6-1, 175-pound Stewart has set a new timeline for a decision, but some of those details are up in the air due to the current dead period that’s been in place for nearly a year. If the NCAA lifts the dead period in April, Stewart said he’ll likely wait things out so he can take some visits. If the dead period gets extended, he may go ahead and make a decision soon.
Whenever he does decide, the Longhorns are a school that should figure into the equation. Stewart had developed a good relationship with former UT assistant Jay Valai, he’s now talking to wide receivers coach Andre Coleman and he likes what he knows about new head coach Steve Sarkisian.
“It’s a nice coaching staff. They know what to do, know what they're doing,” Stewart said. “They can get people the ball, they can isolate people, everything like that.
“I know (Sarkisian) knows how to get the best player the ball at all times. He knows to put the best people on the field at all times.”
A four-star prospect, Stewart is ranked No. 87 nationally. He’s currently holding about 30 scholarship offers.