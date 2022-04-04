WR Jaquaize Pettaway liked everything about his Saturday stop at UT

“That energy right there brings out the best from everyone. I like that. Overall, the coaches are just very nice, very cool. They kept everything real. They didn’t sugarcoat everything. I enjoyed my time there.”

“I liked everything about (Saturday). It was a very exciting, fun experience,” Pettaway said. “The practice was electric. Everyone out there had great energy. In my eyes, everybody the team wanted to be competitive, just dogs. They wanted to get after it. I just like that energy on the team.

Elite wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway was one of a number of recruits who made their way to Austin over the weekend to visit the Texas Longhorns, and the Langham Creek standout said the time on the UT campus checked a lot of boxes. The highlight, Pettaway said, was getting a chance to watch the current Texas team take part in a practice on Saturday.

Included in those coaching interactions, of course, was time spent with new Texas wide receivers coach Brennan Marion. Pettaway said he liked the excitement being shown by Marion and got a chance to see how the work Marion has his receivers put in actually translates to success on the field.

“He’s a great guy. We were out there, he was one of the coaches that had the most energy. He was out there dancing, coaching the people up hard. That comes with being a good coach,” Pettaway said. “He was out there having a good time with the players. I could see the drills he does, in the individual part of practice, how it actually came into play at practice. He’s a really good guy.”

Up next, Pettaway is trying to get to TCU this coming weekend. He’s scheduled to visit OU on April 23 for the Sooners’ spring game and is trying to fit in an LSU visit as well. Recently, Pettaway dropped a top 10 consisting of Texas, Georgia, Oklahoma, LSU, Oregon, Houston, Ole Miss, Cincinnati, TCU and Ohio State.

“I see the process like, right now, I’ve got my top 10. By the summer, I will have it chopped down to five,” Pettaway said. “I’m going to take all five of my official visits (this summer). Then a couple weeks later, after my official visits, I’m going to go ahead and commit.”

Pettaway, a Rivals250 member, said it’s too early to determine if Texas will make the cut when he trims his list down to five, but did say the Longhorns are “in a good spot right now.” As for what has Texas in the mix, he said it’s a combination of factors.

“How the coaches vibe, the energy of the team, how they keep stuff real,” Pettaway said. “They say they can use a guy like me, a fast wide receiver who can play inside and outside and do some different things.”

A four-star prospect, Pettaway ranks No. 110 on the Rivals250.