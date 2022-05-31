WR Jonah Wilson looking to possibly visit Texas in late June

“I talk to them quite a bit,” Wilson said. “We’ve got that relationship going, working on getting my official visits set up.”

Wilson and his Dekaney teammates are hoping to qualify for the 7-on-7 State Tournament in College Station, which will take place June 23-25. If his team qualifies, Wilson will be playing. If not, he’ll be in Austin that weekend for his first official visit.

Wide receiver Jonah Wilson continues to take his recruitment at a slow pace, but the Houston Dekaney product could be ready to take his first official visit in June if things fall into place.

The plan for Wilson is to take several visits in the fall. At this point, he’s keeping a completely open mind but list schools like Ohio State, Texas A&M and LSU among those that have caught his interest.

“There are quite a few of them. I haven’t really narrowed it down yet,” Wilson said.

As for the Longhorns, the 6-4, 205-pound Wilson says Texas is “right there” towards the front of the pack. He likes what Texas has to offer on the football field, but also appreciates what kind of doors a degree from UT can open within the Lone Star State.

“I feel like that’s a great school for me to go to. Even if I don’t make it to the league, you have a great degree from Texas that will help me out at Texas,” Wilson said. “I know they’ll take care of me.”

Wilson’s relationship with Marion is another key factor in UT’s position. Those two connected before Marion ever took the job at Texas and their bond has continued to grow.

“He offered me at Pittsburgh so I already knew him. We already had a good relationship but him going to Texas helped it even more,” Wilson said. “I can relate to him. He’s a young coach. He’s not that young, but he acts young. He’s what a receiver coach should be.”

Wilson is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com. He checks in at No. 227 on the Rivals250.