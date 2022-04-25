WR Kyle Parker likes what he sees during UT spring game visit

“I loved what I saw from the QBs. Quinn Ewers, being the recruit he is, he has the hype, you know he can throw the ball. Hudson Card did well too. They drove the ball down the field. The offense looked good overall, the receiving corps looked good. I think the team overall is going to be good this year.”

“We went on the field, watched them warm up, was saying hi to the coaches and players, talking to recruits. Just chopping it up with everybody,” Parker said. “Then we got to watch the spring game, see everybody in action. The team looked good.

Since picking up that Texas offer, Parker and Marion have stayed in regular contact and last weekend, Parker made his way to Austin to watch the Longhorns’ Orange-White game. The standout pass-catcher said he liked what he saw, especially from the UT offense.

Wide receiver Kyle Parker is a player who has been on Brennan Marion’s radar for some time. Marion offered the Lucas Lovejoy talent when Marion was at Pittsburgh and shortly after Marion arrived in Austin, a UT offer was extended as well.

While in town, Parker got a chance to reconnect with Marion and also spent some time chatting with running backs coach Tashard Choice.

“I got to say what’s up to coach Marion. He was saying how they were going to get after it,” Parker said. “I was talking to coach choice too. He was talking about the running backs and how they were going to do. Then they put on a show (on Saturday).”

Parker, who holds about 20 scholarship offers, and he’s kept an open mind up to this point of the recruiting process. That should change sometime this summer.

“My recruitment is kind of starting to come to a slow end right now. May do some more visits in the spring. Then I’m probably looking to make a decision this summer, maybe June or July,” Parker said.

Before diving back into recruiting, Parker and his teammates will go through their own spring football season, which begins on Monday. When summer rolls around, Parker will take some official visits, and he already has one lined up.

“I’ve got one locked in with Louisville (June 17). Then Penn State and UT - those are really the three that I know I’ll for sure want to do,” Parker said.

Time will tell if the Longhorns will be able to close the deal with the 5-11, 175-pound Parker, but Parker said there’s a lot to like about the UT program, starting with the coaching staff.

“Coach Marion offered me at Pitt a couple months ago. Then he went over to Texas and offered me, has been showing me love,” Parker said. “All the coaches (at Texas) are showing love - coach Sark, coach Choice. They all make sure to reach out and say ‘what’s up?’ Me being a Texas kid, I would love staying in Texas. It’s a school I wouldn’t mind going to at all.”