“It’s really big,” Fouonji said of the role academics will have in his decision. “You go to school to get an education. That’s something you have to consider.”

The 6-4, 192-pound Fouonji is a terrific prospect on the football field for Midland Lee but he’s also a standout in the classroom. He hopes to study computer engineering in college and said he’s evaluating colleges’ academic reputation just as much as what they do on the football field.

“I’ve been there already before. I just want to see what I haven’t seen, education wise, see all of that,” Fouonji said.

Midland Lee wide receiver Loic Fouonji was on the Texas campus a little more than a month ago, when he made his way to Austin for an unofficial visit to watch the Longhorns take on LSU. This weekend, Fouonji will be back in the Capital City, this time for an official visit. He’s ready to get a more in-depth view of the Texas program.

Earlier this month, Fouonji took an official visit to Texas Tech, one of the other schools he’s heavily considering. That visit made a strong impression, including the time spent with current team members and some other recruits.

“It was a good visit overall,” Fouonji said. “I got to see some stuff and talk to more recruits, some of the players, things like that.”

Fouonji will be accompanied on the Texas visit by his parents and his sister. He currently doesn’t have any other trips up and said he’s unsure if he’ll take any others. Baylor and Oklahoma State are under consideration for visits. Along with Texas Tech, he’s already visited SMU. According to Fouonji, those five schools all have a legitimate shot at landing his commitment.

“They’re pretty much all top five in the picture,” Fouonji said.

As for a timeline, the talented pass-catcher is kind of just going with the flow. He’ll likely sign in December but said that’s not set in stone. Initially he had indicated he’d probably wait until December to decide, but didn’t rule out the possibility of a fairly quick decision following this weekend’s visit.

“That could happen. You never know,” Fouonji said.

A three-star prospect, Fouonji is off to a fast start to his senior year. In six games, he’s recorded 32 receptions for 848 yards (26.5 ypc) and 15 touchdowns.

Fouonji continues to keep an open mind as he works through his recruitment, but this weekend could be key as the Longhorns will have their chance to roll out the red carpet on his official visit.