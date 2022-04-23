WR Ryan Niblett becomes the night's second commit for the Longhorns

What a night for the Longhorns.

In the span of a few minutes, the Texas staff added two playmaking commitments from a couple of the state’s most explosive players. First (by a few minutes) it was running back Tre Wisner. Now you can officially add wide receiver Ryan Niblett to the UT commitment list.

“The entire recruiting process has been a journey. I’m extremely thankful to have been given multiple opportunities to play the game that I love at the next level,” Niblett said via Twitter. “I’d like to thank every coach who sat down and assessed my talent and hard work. I’d like to thank my family for investing their time and energy to help me get to the places I desired to be. I’d also like to thank every coach at Eisenhower High School. I wouldn’t have been able to achieve any of this without y’all. With all that being said, I’m beyond blessed to announce my commitment to the University of Texas.”