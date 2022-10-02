“The crowd, I was able to feed off the energy,” Williams said. “The energy was great the whole time. It didn’t’ matter what happened. If a good play happened, everybody was hyped.”

Wide receiver Taz Williams made his way to the UT campus for the second time on Saturday, heading to Austin to watch the Longhorns take on West Virginia on Saturday night. Williams, out of Red Oak, had previously visited Texas for a summer camp. Getting to take in a game environment gave him a different viewpoint.

A member of the 2024 recruiting class, Williams holds early offers from Arizona, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas A&M and Texas Tech. Texas has yet to extend a scholarship offer, but Williams is on UT’s radar and he got a chance on Saturday to talk with Texas receivers coach Brennan Marion.

“He just said to keep working and that the coaches like me,” Williams said.

It’s still very early for Williams and he doesn’t yet have any schools standing out, but he did say there’s a lot to like about the Texas program.

“I like the coaches. I like the area, because it’s not as close, but closer to home than other schools,” Williams said.

The 6-0, 170-pound Williams also took a trip to Oklahoma this year to watch the Sooners host Kansas State. On the field, Williams and his Red Oak teammates are 4-1 so far this year, and Williams said he feels he’s able to come up big when needed.

“I think it’s the crucial catches that come up in clutch moments in the game,” Williams said of his strengths. “That, contested catches, and special teams ability to return kicks. I want to work on my speed, improve my speed. And I always want to improve my route running. You can never go wrong with route running.”