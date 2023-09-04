“It’s really the same with all three. I have the best relationship with those three, feel like they can better me on and off the field,” Umeozulu said.

According to Umeozulu, it’s been a close race between his three finalists because he views them so similarly.

Rivals250 defensive end Zina Umeozulu has been focused on three schools – Texas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M – for quite some time. Later this week, Umeozulu will cut his list from three to one, with the Allen standout slated to announce a commitment on Wednesday.

The 6-4, 220-pound Umeozulu will announce his decision at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. He’s looking forward to closing the book on his recruitment so he can focus on his last few months of high school.

“It’s going to be a weight off my shoulders,” Umeozulu said. “I’ll be able to focus on relationships with my family and friends before I leave in December.”

Last weekend, Umeozulu was in Austin to watch his brother, Texas offensive lineman Neto Umeozulu. The younger Umeozulu said he was impressed with what he saw from the Texas defense, and it was good to see his brother get some action.

“It was a good first game for Texas for sure. I liked how the d-line was getting after it,” Umeozulu said. “My brother did his thing when his name was called.”

The Texas staff has been preaching to Umeozulu that they need elite guys up front on both sides of the ball when they join the SEC next year. The coaches have told Umeozulu that he fits that description and they’d love nothing more than to pair him up with current commitment Colin Simmons.

Umeozulu said he made up his mind last week, and he’s ready to let the world know of his decision.

“It’s been between those three for a minute now. Last week I really had some clarity,” Umeozulu said. “Mostly it was just talking with my family and praying.”

Umeozulu is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com and he checks in at No. 192 on the Rivals250.