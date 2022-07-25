Zina Umeozulu talks UT interest, visits coming up this week
High school football practices around the state of Texas are set to begin in a couple weeks, and top 2024 national defensive end prospect Zina Umeozulu is ready to get started. The Allen product has been offseason workouts with his team over the course of the summer, but is anxious to get back to work in a full football capacity.
“I’ve been training, working with my teammates. I’ve been gaining weight, working on my physicality,” Umeozulu said. “Our first practice is August 8. I’m very excited. Ever since spring ball, I’ve been ready to get back on the field.”
On the recruiting front, Umeozulu, a Rivals100 member, holds more than 20 scholarship offers. He’s planning to take an Oklahoma unofficial visit this week and may visit A&M on July 31. At this early stage of his recruitment, Umeozulu is still considering all options.
“I’m really open with my recruitment right now,” Umeozulu said. “No schools are really leading for me personally. I’m just taking it day by day.”
Though his timetable is flexible, Umeozulu said he could see himself making a decision next summer, before his senior season at Allen begins. With older brother Neto Umeozulu at the University of Texas as a freshman offensive lineman for the Longhorns, Texas is a school that should figure heavily into his eventual decision.
“Obviously they’re very involved. My brother’s attending there, so they’ve always been in the loop for me,” Umeozulu said.
According to Zina, his brother is liking his first few months in Austin and is “ready to ball” this fall. Zina said he likes the trajectory of the Texas program under the current staff, including the recruiting success Texas enjoyed in the 2022 and 2023 classes.
“They’re trying to rebuild their program. They’re starting from ground up. I’m seeing what they’re doing and liking it,” Umeozulu said.
A four-star prospect, Umeozulu ranks No. 51 on the 2024 Rivals100.