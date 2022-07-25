Zina Umeozulu talks UT interest, visits coming up this week

High school football practices around the state of Texas are set to begin in a couple weeks, and top 2024 national defensive end prospect Zina Umeozulu is ready to get started. The Allen product has been offseason workouts with his team over the course of the summer, but is anxious to get back to work in a full football capacity.

“I’ve been training, working with my teammates. I’ve been gaining weight, working on my physicality,” Umeozulu said. “Our first practice is August 8. I’m very excited. Ever since spring ball, I’ve been ready to get back on the field.”

On the recruiting front, Umeozulu, a Rivals100 member, holds more than 20 scholarship offers. He’s planning to take an Oklahoma unofficial visit this week and may visit A&M on July 31. At this early stage of his recruitment, Umeozulu is still considering all options.

“I’m really open with my recruitment right now,” Umeozulu said. “No schools are really leading for me personally. I’m just taking it day by day.”