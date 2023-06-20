“What stood out was my meetings with the coaches, spending time with them. I got to sit down and talk with them about my future, how they could use me, the opportunities I would have if I go there.”

“This visit was really like other visits there. It felt like home,” Hampton said. “I’ve been up there plenty of times. It just feels like home every time I’ve gone up there.

The Daingerfield standout took an Alabama official visit earlier this month and last weekend was in Austin for his Texas official visit. The Texas staff did a tremendous job of making Hampton feel welcome and showing him what his future will look like if he winds up picking Texas.

Aeryn Hampton is one of the country’s most dynamic athletes, and he has upwards of 30 offers from programs all over the country to help back up that claim. Hampton could probably pick up the phone and commit to just about any school, at any time, but he has narrowed his focus down to two programs – Texas and Alabama.

A versatile athlete who can play on both sides of the ball, Hampton spent time with several members of the Texas staff, including head coach Steve Sarkisian and defensive backs coaches Terry Joseph and Blake Gideon. The message to Hampton was pretty direct – come in, put in the work, and he’ll have a chance to play early, both in the secondary and as a weapon on offense.

“Coach Sark and coach Gideon said if I come in, if I’m on the right track, learn the playbook, I’ll have the opportunity to play early in the secondary, and also have opportunities to play in the offense,” Hampton said. “Then looking at their depth chart, me actually looking at it, it makes sense. They probably do need me to come in and make an immediate impact. They said they need players to play right away. They try to recruit guys who can come in and compete right away.”

Hampton has set a July 7 date for a final decision, and he says it’s too close to call right now between the Longhorns and Crimson Tide. He’ll compete in the State 7v7 Tournament this weekend and then huddle up with those close to him to help make a final decision.

“Now me and my family, me and my mom, uncle, we’ll just be sitting down, thinking, trying to find what’s the right fit for me,” Hampton said.

Both programs have a lot to offer, which is why the decision is so difficult. For Texas, a couple of the main selling points are an open depth chart and the ability for Hampton to stay closer to his family.

“That’s part of the reason (Texas is under consideration) – I want my mom to be able to come up there on game days. And just the opportunity to play right away,” Hampton said. “Looking at the depth chart in the secondary, some freshmen are going to have to play.”

Hampton is ranked as a four-star prospect and is a member of the Rivals250.