August shaping up to be successful month of recruiting for Longhorns
Texas went on a big wave of momentum in late June, sparked by five-star quarterback Arch Manning committing to the Longhorns over Alabama and Georgia. That announcement led to 10 more commits in le...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news