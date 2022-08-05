Coveted Rivals100 LB Derion Gullette commits to Texas

Teague (Texas) linebacker Derion Gullette announced his commitment to the Longhorns on Friday. Gullette opted for the burnt orange over finalists Ohio State and Texas A&M . The latter of which hosted Gullette on the final day of July and made a serious push for the newest Longhorns pledge.

Gullette was one of the biggest risers in the June Rivals rankings update. A defender that features a great frame and upside, Gullette possesses an enormous ceiling that led to programs from all over the nation offering.

“Their message to me is that they see what I can bring to them,” Gullette previously told Orangebloods. “With them, it’s not that they’re trying to get me to commit. It’s more that they want me to go to a place that feels like home, even if it’s not Texas.

"That just shows me that they care about me, honestly.”

The 6-2, 223-pound Central Texas product is a multi-sport athlete that looks the part at first glance. He has starred on the football field in addition to turning heads on the track and on the basketball court. That well-rounded athletic profile points to long-term success on the gridiron.