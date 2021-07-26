Derrick Brown breaks down his finalists as he closes in on his decision

“Waco is a lot like Texarkana. They both have the small-town feel,” Brown explained. “It reminded me of my home.”

Brown recently visited both of the Lone Star State schools this summer. A trip to Austin occurred in early June before he made the trek out to Waco at the end of the month. The talented defender came away impressed by both visits.

Three-star 2022 linebacker Derrick Brown is down to two schools as he nears his college commitment. The Texarkana, Texas, native lists a pair of instate programs as his finalists ahead of his July 31 decision date: Texas and Baylor.

Austin, on the other hand, gives off a different vibe. Brown spent a weekend in the home of the University of Texas and liked the big-city atmosphere.

“Austin is a lot different than where I am from,” Brown said with a laugh. “I love the city. The people and the coaching staff made it feel like home for me.”

In addition to his visit to Baylor feeling like his hometown, Brown came away with impressed with the Bears’ coaching staff. Head coach Dave Aranda is entering his second season at the helm in Waco. Aranda’s staff has some Texas High School Football presence, including former Cedar Hill head coach Joey McGuire.

“I enjoyed meeting with Coach McGuire and the rest of the Baylor coaches,” Brown said. “The players kept it real with me while I was there.”

At Texas, Brown had the opportunity to meet with the Longhorn staff and some of the players. He came away impressed with what Texas had to offer.

“I got to bond with the team during my visit to Texas,” the talented linebacker said. “I also had the opportunity to talk with the coaches. They told me that they would use me at inside and outside linebacker.”

Brown says he will be in Austin on Friday to close out his summer visits. He’ll then make his commitment decision on Saturday at 5 p.m. It appears that Texas has made a strong impression on him.

“I know the coaches are there for me.”