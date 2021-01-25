Orangebloods - Early look at 2021 Longhorns as new season rapidly approaches...

On March 11th, 2020 the Longhorns, fresh off an impressive sweep of Cal State Fullerton, were handling their midweek business against Abilene Christian. While Kolby Kubichek was firing strikes and Zach Zubia was hammering the ball, the Longhorns didn’t know they’d be playing their last game of 2020.As Texas built a 9-1 lead, the NBA announced it suspended the 2020 season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for COVID-19. In the immediate days after, the sports world, basically, stopped. We’ll never know what the 2020 Longhorns could have accomplished. They ended the shortened season 14-3 and were set to unleash a starting rotation of Bryce Elder, Ty Madden, and Pete Hansen. That trio had a 1.46 ERA, 10.1 K/9, 1.72 BB/9, and 0.85 WHIP over 68.0 innings, and the Texas bullpen was slowly starting to figure itself out. Freshmen were blossoming, seniors were enjoying good years, and positive team chemistry and competitiveness were showing. Can 2021 Texas pick up where the 2020 version left off? We’ll see. No two teams are ever the same no matter how many players they bring back from the previous season. Players change too. They might have different roles, new expectations, changes to their personal and academic lives, and, if things go according to plan, a more developed skill set and increased confidence thanks to experience. On Friday, the No. 9 Longhorns, who have been participating in group workouts, will begin their official preseason practices. Yes, this is your reminder college baseball receives just three cold weeks of practice before the 2021 season begins. Fortunately for the Longhorns, the new indoor facility prevents any lost practice time. They’ll need it because the 2021 season begins with three-straight top 10 opponents at the State Farm College Showdown (2/19-2/21).

Let’s hit the refresh button as baseball season rapidly approaches:



1) The Longhorns will miss Elder, but he passed his leadership and Friday night role to close friend, Madden. I’ve been all-in on Madden since watching him pitch in the high school playoffs and believe he’s poised for an All-American-type season with a huge, first-round payday waiting. If the hard-throwing righty generates the results I think he will, Texas fans could be treated to watching a top 10 overall pick each Friday night.



Not only does Madden, who touched 99 MPH this fall, posses overpowering stuff, his mental makeup and work ethic are equally impressive. During our fall conversation with David Pierce, he spoke extremely highly of his Friday night ace.



I don’t think the potential of the Texas rotation is quite as high as last year’s group because the third rotation spot will likely go to righthander Kolby Kubichek, fresh off an excellent fall, or freshman lefty Lucas Gordon. Both have promising 2021 outlooks, especially the more experienced Kubichek, and Gordon possesses similar traits to Hansen – strike-throwing with multiple pitches, control, command, competitiveness and advanced pitchability. Eventually, I think Tanner Witt, who will also compete in the infield, could pitch his way into the conversation.



But they’re not Elder. Not many college pitchers are. That said, Texas’s 1-2 rotation punch is as good as anyone in the country not named Vanderbilt and its Sunday starter should be better than most of the teams it plays. So, when I say the potential isn’t quite as high understand it would be a big upset if Texas’s starting pitching isn’t a clear strength and among the best nationally.



2) The biggest question mark facing the Longhorns, in my opinion, is the bullpen. Dre Duplantier underwent elbow surgery after the fall and will miss the 2021 season. That’s a big loss because Duplantier proved immediately last season he had the mental makeup and strike-throwing ability required to excel in high leverage situations. And while Texas has talent in the bullpen, it doesn’t have many guys it can hand the ball to and know what it’s going to get.



In addition to Duplantier, left-handed pitcher and first baseman Chase Lummus and right-handed freshman pitcher Travis Sthele also underwent elbow surgery and will be out for 2021. With a track record of big-game performances and competitive makeup, Sthele would make made an immediate impact as a strike-throwing option out of the bullpen.



Dawson Merryman ended 2020 on a high note and was on the verge of becoming one of the guys the Longhorns could depend on. Tristan Stevens seemed to be the top pick of Pierce when he needed someone to enter a mess and minimize damage. Sam Walbridge flashed big-time stuff and potential, but 3.1 innings pitched is an extremely small sample. Cole Quintanilla could be one of the most important players on the roster. If he becomes consistently good, it changes the bullpen’s outlook considerably.



3) Duke Ellis surprised many when he signed with the White Sox as a free agent. Texas filled the void by adding a better player. Senior Mike Antico, who will play in center field, transferred from St. John’s, was arguably UT’s best position player in the fall, and is a career .332/.451/.519 hitter thanks in part to plus-plus speed. It would be a surprise if he didn’t hit at the top of the lineup and wasn’t one of UT’s best players this season.



4) With another year of eligibility because of the pandemic, Austin Todd and DJ Petrinsky returned giving Texas experienced contributors and voices to join the likes of Zubia, Madden and others. When 2020 ended, Todd was hitting .375/.430/.500 and you could probably count the bad at-bats on one hand.



5) Position battles at second base and third base will be ones to track closest in the preseason because the rest of the lineup is easy to project. Last year’s opening day starter at second base, Brenden Dixon, transferred to Weatherford College. Veterans Murphy Stehly and Cam Williams will be in the mix there, but probably more likely to play at third, along with incomer Ivan Melendez if his glove can stick, because of freshmen Mitchell Daly and Dylan Campbell competing at second with returner Lance Ford.



