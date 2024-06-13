“It was nice to see the coaches, see everybody,” Smith said. “Everybody is still showing love – coach (Chris) Jackson, coach Sark (Steve Sarkisian), coach (Terry) Joseph. Everybody was just happy I was here.”

London Smith is one of the country’s top overall prospects, so when the Texas Longhorns hosted an Elite Camp earlier this month, it made sense that Smith was on the invitation list. The Waco University product wasn’t able to work out due to a recent hand injury, but he still made the drive down I-35 to get some time with the Texas coaches and Smith said it was a good experience overall.

The 6-2, 185-pound Smith excels on both sides of the ball, which makes him an intriguing prospect in the 2026 recruiting class. He stays in touch with multiple coaches at Texas, including Sarkisian, and said he liked the message from the UT coaches when he saw them this month.

“Coach Joseph is always keeping it real, keeping me posted with everything happening at Texas. Great things happening,” Smith said. “Coach Sark, he always has a great plan.”

The Texas coaches haven’t locked in on one position for Smith during their talks. As things stand now, they’d just like to get the uber-talented Rivals100 member on campus and then figure out a path for playing time. Smith said he’s fine playing on either side of the ball.

“Strictly athlete right now,” Smith said of his talks with Texas. “They want me wherever I can play. I’m kind of cool wherever. No preference. Wherever I can get on (the field) in year one.”

With more than 20 scholarship offers already having been presented, Smith said he doesn’t have a formal list of schools that are standing out. Texas will be a school that will draw strong consideration,” he said.

“Texas is great. It’s always been Hook’Em, the biggest college in Texas. It’s always nice to be around,” Smith said. “No list right now, but Texas is going to be up there, for sure.”

Smith visited Oregon last weekend and is hoping to get out to see Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia this summer. Location won’t be an overriding factor in his decision, but having Texas a short drive away from his family in Waco is an added bonus.

“It’s nice. Family can always make the games. Family is right around the corner (from Texas),” Smith said.

Smith is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com and is the nation’s No. 36-ranked prospect overall in the 2026 class.