“I’m just looking for the experience with the coaches and the facilities, things like that,” Haywood said of the pending visits.

This weekend, Haywood is hoping to make his first-ever stop at Texas for a UT junior day. He’ll follow that up with a trip to College Station the following weekend to get a closer look at the Aggies’ program.

Offensive tackle Ty Haywood is one of the country’s top overall prospects in the 2025 recruiting class and he has offers from programs all over the country. To this point, the Denton Ryan standout has taken things at a pretty slow pace with his recruitment, but he’s hoping that changes over the next couple of weekends with two big campus visits.

The 6-6, 270-pound Haywood actually saw the Longhorns play twice in the fall, but this will be his first time on the Forty Acres. Haywood was in Waco when Texas defeated Baylor and he was also at the Cotton Bowl when Texas and Oklahoma squared off. He likes what he’s seen from the Longhorns and has developed a solid connection with Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood.

“Texas is a pretty good school. Coach Flood, he’s a pretty good guy. I’ve talked to him once or twice. He wants me to get down there,” Haywood said. “He has a good O-line. Whatever he has going on there is working. I’ve talked to coach Sarkisian too. Hopefully I can make it down there on Saturday.”

Haywood holds about 30 scholarship offers at this early stage and said he’s keeping an open mind to all of them. He’s not in a hurry to narrow his focus or make a final decision, saying a commitment probably won’t happen until next fall.

“Right now I’m completely open. I really don’t know (when he’ll trim his list),” Haywood said. “Hopefully (he’ll decide) in my senior season.”

Texas has had success in recruiting Denton Ryan in recent years, including recently-named freshman all-American linebacker Anthony Hill. Haywood has heard positive reviews from Hill about his first year in Austin.

Ranked No. 59 on the Rivals100, Haywood is a fantastic prospect but says there’s always room to get better.

“I’m still improving on being a better player. I can still work on some things. Being a lineman, you can never really be perfect, but you can get the most down that you need to dominate the person in front of you,” Haywood said. “I guess (coaches) like the way I play. I’m violent, good feet, good hands, drive them off the ball. I’m physical, definitely.”