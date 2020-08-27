Orangebloods - For Charles Wright, the opportunity to play at UT was too good to pass up

The 6-1, 195-pound Wright began talking to Texas offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich on Thursday night. He said just getting that call “blew (his) mind,” and while he was still committed to Iowa State, he was appreciative of the call. The two talked twice again on Friday and Wright pretty much knew at that point he’d commit to Texas if an offer was presented.

“It was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. I liked some of those guys as another father figure,” Wright said of the Cyclone coaches. “It was really difficult. I told them, there was only one school I’d eve flip for, and that was the University of Texas. I needed to take (the offer), and now I’m ready to be a Longhorn.”

Though he was committed to Iowa State, Wright, out of Austin High, had grown up a Longhorn fan. In fact, Wright said Texas is the only school that could have made him even entertain the idea of changing from his ISU pledge. Wright did pick up the Texas offer on Saturday, and though he knew where his heart was, it was tough to break the news to the Iowa State coaching staff.

When Texas first made contact with quarterback Charles Wright on Thursday of last week, he had a pretty good idea things would move quickly if an offer was presented.

“He called me, told me what was going on. I ended up going to dinner with my family and some of my coaches, talked over both situations, the pros and cons,” Wright said. “There were too many pros and not many cons (with Texas). That’s what led me to my decision.”

On Saturday, Wright’s dream became a reality, when Tom Herman called to extend an official scholarship offer. Wright committed before the two hung up the phone.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to play at Texas. Not only that, 10, 15, 20 years from now, I’ll be better set with a degree from the University of Texas,” Wright said. “I think I have an opportunity to go in there and show my abilities as a quarterback. Coach Yurcich has a great offense there. He showed me what they’re planning to do, and I think I can thrive there. I have to come in and compete, but I’m ready to do that.”

When he gets to campus next January as an early enrollee, Wright will enter a quarterback room that will have talented players like Casey Thompson, Hudson Card and Ja’Quinden Jackson ahead of him. In the year following his arrival, Texas will welcome recent 2022 commitment Quinn Ewers. Wright is ready to compete and see where the chips fall.

"My very first time being on varsity as a freshman, I had to go compete. I had a senior ahead of me (as a sophomore), told myself I would not let him start ahead of me that year. He ended up transferring, so throughout my high school career, middle school, I had to compete," Wright said. "I think competition drives me, makes me a better person and player. Anywhere you go, people are going to have to compete. There's going to be talent. There's going to be crazy talent at Texas, but it's going to make me a better player and I'm ready to go in and compete."

Also a defender for the Austin High lacrosse team, Wright said his experience in that sport has helped keep him in shape, taught him to enjoy the physical nature of both lacrosse and football, and he’s benefitted from being in another team environment when he’s away from football. On the football field, Wright said he has a few areas in which he feels he excels, and one area in particular he’s hoping to improve this fall.

“One thing I pride myself on is my deep ball and my accuracy. I’ve really worked on that and I think it shows in my film,” Wright said. “My preparation on and off the field, how I practice and how I leave the field, I try to leave the field on a good note. I feel like just my preparation and the way I approach the game has made me an elite player. This year, I’m definitely trying to extend the plays with my legs a little more. … Running the ball this year going to be a big tool for us, so being able to run the ball and have a little bit more of those abilities for my team will be big for us.”

Wright is ranked as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com. He’s expected to be the only quarterback Texas signs in the 2021 class.