Orangebloods - Jeremy Patton did flips after picking up his Texas offer

“Man, it was crazy. My family went wild. I have a bunch of people – we’re right here on the border so I’ve got a bunch of family who are Louisiana and Texas that they want me to end up at. It’s tough,” Patton said. “I had talked to coach Sark (Steve Sarkisian). He extended the offer. I had to play it cool but was full of excitement on the phone. I did a couple flips and let mamma know and they did the same.”

Tenaha linebacker Jeremy Patton has about 20 offers, so he’s no stranger to picking up scholarship from programs all over the country. About a month ago, Patton picked up an offer from the Texas Longhorns, and he doesn’t mind admitting that the UT offer put a little extra bounce in his step.

The 6-2, 205-pound Patton has offers from the likes of Texas, Arkansas, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Tennessee to name a few. He’s still doing research on the colleges that are showing interest, including Texas. A couple weeks ago, Patton was scheduled to do a Zoom meeting with the UT staff but he had to cancel. He’s hoping to reschedule soon to get a better feel for the Texas staff.

The Longhorns – like most programs – are recruiting Patton as a linebacker. He hasn’t yet formulated a list of favorites, but said Texas is definitely a school he’ll strongly consider.

“I don’t even know if I have a list, but they’re up there, most definitely,” Patton said. “One, Texas is Texas. The name holds weight. They’ve been a big family school and it’s in Texas so my mom and family would be able to make the games, so that’s big for me.”

LSU, Texas, Oklahoma, TCU, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Tennessee and Texas Tech were some of the schools Patton said have caught his attention. He’s planning to formally narrow his focus soon.

“I’m going to talk it over with my mom and my pops, see if we can get it narrowed down. I plan on committing before my season starts. I think I’ll do a top eight and just go from there,” Patton said.

Odds Texas makes the cut when he does trim his list?

“High,” Patton said.

Patton is ranked as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com.