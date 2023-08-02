The 2023 Texas Longhorn season is officially underway with the start of fall camp today (Wednesday).

Orangebloods has been accused of pumping too much Kool-Aid year after year. Heck, my column just last week was all about serving up big doses of Kool-Aid so I have to plead guilty to the charge.

But this year, it’s not just OB that is pumping up fans expectations, head coach Steve Sarkisian is as guilty of it as anyone.

“I think this team is on a mission, they’ve taken this mindset of being on a mission,” Sarkisian told reporters Tuesday.“I think they’ve kind of assumed this mentality of, ‘embrace the hate.’"