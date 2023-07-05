I am always leery of people who say they don’t like sports. What’s not to love? The thrill of the competition? The majesty of the athletic endeavors? The group bonding around a shared team?





Admit it, if you’re traveling somewhere and you see someone wearing a Longhorn hat or shirt, you do a Hook ‘Em because even though you may not know that person, you at least share that one thing and there is a bond.





But the biggest reason I’m leery of people who don’t like sports is because they fail to see that sports are really just a condensed version of life.





For example, who doesn’t love new beginnings? They are exciting and thrilling. We are able to project all of our hopes and wishes onto them. Whether it be a new job, a move to a new city, a new school or even just a new flavor of ice cream.





In sports, we have our own new beginnings.





Recruiting brings new beginnings to college football teams. It’s exciting every time a new kid commits as we project all of our hopes and wishes that this kid is going to be the one who brings glory.





The kickoff against Rice brings new hope for Longhorn fans that this is the year the Longhorns will finally be “back.” (Just saying it’s the hope … not jinxing the team like Sam Ehlinger did following the Sugar Bowl win over Georgia.)





We all go into our fantasy football drafts with hopes and dreams of letting our buddies know how much they suck when we win the league.





Sunday will bring new beginnings for the 2024 Texas baseball team. The Major League Baseball draft will determine exactly how much talent head coach David Pierce will have to work with next season.