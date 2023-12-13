I was leaving the stadium after the Spring Game and there was an older gentleman in front of me wearing a Maalik Murphy jersey. As we got to the parking garage, there was a guy sitting outside with a towel over his head. We got a little closer and the young man picked up his head, broke into a big smile, got up and gave a big hug to the older guy still a bit ahead of me.

I couldn’t help but smile as I watched Murphy and his dad embrace each other. He had just come off a tremendous performance that cemented his status as Quinn Ewers backup and put him in line to start, if needed.

But that spring game performance (and the two starts he got this season), did something even more valuable for Maalik Murphy, it put very good play onto tape for other schools around the country to see what he could do.