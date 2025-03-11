Rivals250 WR Zerek Sidney excited by recent UT offer

Wide receiver Zerek Sidney is one of the top players at his position in the 2027 recruiting cycle, and he has no shortage of scholarship offers. Last Friday, he picked up a big one when he got a call from Texas wide receivers coach Chris Jackson.

“I was in class. My head coach gave me a number, told me to call it. He said it was Chris Jackson with the Longhorns,” Sidney said. “I was astonished when he told me to call. We had a really good call about Texas and gave me the offer. I was mind-blown when I got it. It was surreal.”

* Sidney has family in San Antonio so he’s familiar with the state of Texas and he has another interesting draw to the UT program.

“My mom grew up a Texas Longhorn fan so it’s ingrained in me,” Sidney said.

* Sidney was so excited about the Texas offer that he immediately set up a visit to get to Austin. He’ll be in town on Thursday to give the Texas program a closer look.