Just a Bit Outside: Recruiting at UT keeps getting better and better

Raise your hand if you woke up excited about today being National Signing Day.





Come on, don’t be shy, get those hands up!Anyone?No?





Ok, I admit it, my hand isn’t up either. I didn’t even know it was national signing day until I saw it on social media.





I’ll be honest, as exciting as this day used to be, I’m ok with the new way of doing things. The earlier signing day allows kids who already know where they want to go to lock up a space. Heck, if anything, I think we should have a late summer signing day and then another one after the season.





Besides, with the portal, what does it matter if kids sign early? If there is a coaching change later, they can always get out of their decision and find another school.





Probably the people most upset about the changes are the last people to make and service fax machines. For whatever reason, colleges held on to those things for Signing Day National Letters of Intent long after the technology had passed them by.





Still, it is NSD and it’s a time to celebrate (even if we’ve known for weeks who would be coming to Texas … many of whom are already on campus and working out).





So it’s only appropriate that there was a spate of good recruiting news coming the Longhorns way on National Signing Day …