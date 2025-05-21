Just a Bit Outside: Sark's going fishing to catch something new for Arch

Summer workouts are a little more than two weeks away. While the players went away for time at home, the coaches have been using the time off to put in some work.





“We always say, 'let's go fishing',” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian told Cedric Golden and Kirk Bohls on their “On 2nd Thought” podcast last week.





No, Sark wasn’t talking about actually fishing (I have no idea if he’s an angler or not). He was talking about digging through film to find what new wrinkles he can incorporate into the offense this year.





“We're looking at some different things and different avenues of what people are doing in the NFL or around college football to say, ‘this could really add to what we think we could be pretty good at.’ And so that's the fun part,” said Sarkisian.





Sark’s enthusiasm at finding new wrinkles was readily apparent. When he said, ‘that’s the fun part,’ he meant it.





But the 2025 Texas Longhorns offense is likely to pretty different from the 2024 Texas Longhorns offense.





“We're going to have to see how we evolve a little offensively, but at the same time, you know, really tapping into the strengths of Arch,” Sarkisian said.