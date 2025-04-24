Just a Bit Outside: There's a reason it's THE University of Texas

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian says his team has a lot to work on as it wraps up spring practice.





“I think everybody in the organization has a thing, two, three, or ten that we can improve upon,” said Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian. “If we can really focus in on those things over the over the next few days, all the way through Saturday morning, I think we'll be at a lot better place come June, when we come back and start our summer program as we get ready for fall camp.”





Of course, none of you will get to see what is working and what still needs to be worked out since there is no spring game.





But you know what you can do on Saturday (and Friday and Sunday)? Go watch Texas baseball take on Texas A&M.





Any time Texas and Texas A&M play each other it’s a big deal. But this is the first time the two are squaring off as members of the SEC.





It’s also the first time since Texas hired head coach Jim Schlossnagle away from A&M just hours after coming within one run of winning a national championship for the Aggies.





That’s gotta sting.





But if it makes Aggies feel any better, Schlossnagle was unknowingly following the advice of a legendary Texas football coach.





Texas legend Mack Brown appeared on the 3rd & Longhorn podcast this week and he was recalling a time when he was the head coach and athletic director at Tulane. He mentioned how it was a tough time and so the school hired a couple of advisors to come in and see how they could turn things around. The advisors spent three days touring the school, watching practices, attending meetings and so forth.





At the end of the three days, the first two advisors, including future Big 12 conference commissioner Chuck Neinas, delivered to Coach Brown some advice on how they thought he could improve the situation in New Orleans. Then, the third advisor, former Texas head coach Darrell Royal spoke up.





“You need to get out of here and go to a school that has the word ‘THE’ in front of its name,” Brown recounted Royal telling him.





Brown was telling that story because he was asked about the return of the Texas vs. Texas A&M rivalry in football.





“We are THE state school,” Brown said about the University of Texas.