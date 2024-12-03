Last-minute flip - Kade Phillips changes commitment from LSU to Texas

A Rivals250 member, Phillips’ recruitment has been a bit of a wild ride but it’s the Longhorns who will come out winners in the end. After his summer official visits, LSU was the team to beat but Texas was able to make up ground and the Longhorns would land his commitment in early July. A little more than one month later, Phillips would flip his commitment to LSU.

Kade Phillips , out of Missouri City Hightower, has flipped his commitment from LSU to Texas.

It’s going to be a wild recruiting ride to the finish for the Texas Longhorns, and moments ago, Texas received some positive news from one of the country’s top defensive backs.

Now, with signing day fast approaching, Phillips is once again a Texas Longhorn commitment.

“It was just the persistence of the coaches,” Phillips said. “They just showed they really still wanted me.”

A 6-2, 170-pounder, Phillips is a versatile defensive back who can line up at either cornerback or safety. Texas has talked to him about playing either position.

When Phillips flipped his commitment to LSU in August, it looked like the book might be closed on his recruitment. Texas continued to chip away and really intensified its efforts in the last month, and that communication paid off in the end.

“It was on and off a little bit. When I first committed, the contact was pretty slow but picked up,” Phillips said.

As far as his final decision, Phillips said it wasn’t just about football. He weighed things like academics and life after football and decided Texas provided a better long-term outlook than LSU.

“It was just overall school, education outside of school, the total package,” Phillips said.

A four-star prospect, Phillips ranks No. 148 on the Rivals250.