Linebacker Tyanthony Smith is an early offer for Texas in the 2024 class. Last weekend, the standout from Jasper made his way to Austin to watch the Longhorns’ season-opener and Smith said he was blown away by the overall experience.

“It was good just going out there, seeing a whole bunch of people in burnt orange. You don’t really see too much of that coming from a small town,” Smith said. “The game day experience was all good. Everybody treats you like you’re somebody there.”

Smith has been receiving mail from Texas linebackers coach Jeff Choate and head coach Steve Sarkisian reached out on September 1. Texas offered Smith when he visited the UT campus in June for an Elite Camp and Smith feels that visit actually improved his game.

“They liked me. They said I was explosive and they liked that. They also told me what I need to work on. They said work on my feet, which I’ve worked on ever since,” Smith said. “I’ve gotten way better foot-wise and with my pass coverage. We don’t see a lot of that at 4A since they mostly run the ball.”