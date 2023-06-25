“Honestly, the highlight was just kind of being around the coaches, being around the players, seeing their vibe and everything, seeing how I fit in,” Kibble said. “I fit pretty well with everyone here. Everybody was on my vibe. That was definitely the highlight for me, just how cool it is down here.”

Atascocita offensive lineman Nate Kibble took a Texas official visit over the weekend, and things couldn’t have gone much better. In fact, Kibble said things were such a success that he gave the Longhorns a commitment before leaving Austin. He publicly announced his commitment moments ago.

Kibble was hosted by fellow offensive lineman Andre Cojoe. He also spent quite a bit of time with Kelvin Banks, and of course got some quality one-on-one time with offensive line coach Kyle Flood.

“Coach Flood, he’s been letting me know how he plans to get me to that next level,” Kibble said. “It’s been a lot to take in but it’s showing me that it’s possible. He’s done it with this dude and that dude, and he said he can do it with me.”

Kibble took an official visit to Texas A&M earlier in June, but the connection he was able to develop with Flood was enough to put the Longhorns over the top.

“Honestly, it was coach Flood. He’s showed me what he did with guys that are similar to me coming out of high school,” Kibble said. “Knowing he can get guys like me to the next level and be first-round picks, there’s nobody better to be coached by than coach Flood.”

With his decision out of the way, Kibble said he’s ready to shut recruiting down for good.

“Honestly, the recruitment, it’s obviously a blessing but it does get overwhelming at times. There are a lot of people texting you and stuff. Just feeling all that pressure, to have that off my back is nice,” Kibble said.

Kibble is ranked as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com.