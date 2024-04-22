Longhorns add former Arizona DT Bill Norton
In late January, the Texas Longhorns added a transfer defensive lineman from the Arizona Wildcat program when Tiaoalii Savea announced he had would be joining the Longhorns for the spring semester. Roughly three months later, Texas has gone back to the same well, adding a transfer from former Arizona defensive tackle Bill Norton.
The 6-6, 325-pound Norton heads to Texas as a graduate transfer after spending the 2023 season at Arizona and four years at Georgia before that stop. In 13 games last year, Norton made 32 tackles (14 solo, 18 assists) with 2.5 tackles for a loss of five yards.
By transferring to Texas, Norton joins up with his defensive coordinator from Arizona in new Texas linebackers coach/co-D coordinator Johnny Nansen, who joined the Texas coaching staff in January.
Norton was a three-star prospect coming out of high school in Memphis. He would sign with Georgia in the 2019 recruiting cycle. He’s ranked as a three-star in the Rivals.com transfer portal rankings, checking in at No. 229 overall.
Norton will help bolster the interior of the Texas defensive line, a group that is tasked with the challenge of replacing the departed T’Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy.