In late January, the Texas Longhorns added a transfer defensive lineman from the Arizona Wildcat program when Tiaoalii Savea announced he had would be joining the Longhorns for the spring semester. Roughly three months later, Texas has gone back to the same well, adding a transfer from former Arizona defensive tackle Bill Norton.

The 6-6, 325-pound Norton heads to Texas as a graduate transfer after spending the 2023 season at Arizona and four years at Georgia before that stop. In 13 games last year, Norton made 32 tackles (14 solo, 18 assists) with 2.5 tackles for a loss of five yards.