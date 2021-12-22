Longhorns add transfer DB Ryan Watts

For the second time in a span of 10 days, the Texas Longhorns have landed a player from the transfer portal, and they’re both from Ohio State.

On December 12, quarterback Quinn Ewers announced that he had chosen to transfer to the Longhorns. Moments ago, it was defensive back Ryan Watts who announced his intentions to transfer to Texas.

The 6-3, 205-pound Watts played in 19 games for Ohio State in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, including starting this year’s season-opener for the Buckeyes. Watts tied for the team lead in 2021 with two interceptions.

When Watts first hit the transfer portal on December 11, the Texas staff was quick to reach out, with cornerbacks coach Terry Joseph and head coach Steve Sarkisian both making contact. The Texas coaches stressed to Watts that he’ll have a chance at early playing time at corner, particularly with Josh Thompson and Darion Dunn departing.

Out of Little Elm High School in the 2020 class, Watts was ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com. He had roughly 35 scholarship offers, including one from Texas, before choosing the Buckeyes over programs like Oklahoma and Notre Dame.