Longhorns dip into the local ranks for 2026 latest commit

Make it three for three for the Longhorns.
Two Fridays ago, Texas picked up a pledge from deep snapper Trott O’Neal. Last Friday, it was cornerback Hayward Howard who committed to Texas. Today, Texas added its third consecutive Friday commitment when defensive back Yaheim Riley gave the Longhorns a verbal commitment.
A one-time Houston commitment, Riley decommitted from the Cougars after visiting Texas in April and this one had been trending towards the Longhorns ever since. On Friday, Riley officially ended the suspense.
Out of Austin Anderson, the 6-0, 175-pound Riley becomes the Longhorns’ eighth commitment in the 2026 class. He also adds on to an impressive defensive back recruiting run for Texas, joining recent DB commits in Howard and Jermaine Bishop.
A three-star prospect, Riley will look to continue a recent tradition of Central Texas defensive backs who have had excellent careers on the Forty Acres. Andrew Mukuba, out of Austin Johnson and Jahdae Barron, out of Pflugerville Connally, recently finished their playing careers at Texas and are now in the NFL. Riley will look to follow a similar path once he gets on the Texas campus.
Along with Texas, programs like Arizona, Baylor, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Tennessee and Texas Tech had offered Riley.
Ranked as the No. 77 prospect in the state of Texas, Riley is scheduled to take his UT official visit on June 13.