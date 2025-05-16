Longhorns dip into the local ranks for 2026 latest commit

Make it three for three for the Longhorns.

Two Fridays ago, Texas picked up a pledge from deep snapper Trott O’Neal. Last Friday, it was cornerback Hayward Howard who committed to Texas. Today, Texas added its third consecutive Friday commitment when defensive back Yaheim Riley gave the Longhorns a verbal commitment.

A one-time Houston commitment, Riley decommitted from the Cougars after visiting Texas in April and this one had been trending towards the Longhorns ever since. On Friday, Riley officially ended the suspense.