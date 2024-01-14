Texas hosted transfer Oregon State transfer receiver Silas Bolden on an official visit this weekend and despite the frigid temperatures in Austin, it sounds like things went very well for the Longhorns. How well? Texas moved into the driver’s seat for the speedy receiver coming out of the visit.

“It was great. I love Texas,” Bolden said. “I enjoyed the visit, enjoyed the coaches. As of right now, they’re probably the team to beat.”

Bolden had other visits scheduled, but the ongoing coaching carousel may shake up Bolden’s plans.

“I was going to take Arizona but probably not anymore since their coach left. I had Washington lined up, but (Kalen) DeBoer left (for Alabama) so I don’t know now,” Bolden said.

The 5-8, 157-pound Bolden will graduate after the spring semester, meaning he’ll be a summer enrollee at the school of his choice. He does have some time to use before making a decision, if he needs it, but he’s unsure of an actual timeline for a transfer announcement.

“It could be sooner rather than later,” Bolden said.

While on the Texas visit, Bolden spent time with the other transfer visitors and got some time with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, who told Bolden the Longhorns could use his speed and veteran presence.

“He was just saying they had a young (wide receiver) room, that they want some veteran guys to come in there, try to take over and lead the young guys since AD Mitchell, Worthy and Whittington all left. They just want some veteran guys,” Bolden said.

Bolden’s a unique talent because he’s undersized by normal standards, but he has elite speed and can be a threat with the ball in his hands in a variety of ways. Sarkisian is known as a creative play designer, so a weapon like Bolden could open up some interesting options for Sarkisian and the Texas offense.

“He was like, I know you can play. He basically just said slot, outside, wherever, just be ready,” Bolden said.

Last year, Bolden caught 54 passes for 746 yards and 5 touchdowns for the Beavers. He added 9 carries for 84 yards and was also a weapon as a kick and punt returner. If Texas wins out, he’d likely fill a similarly versatile role for the Longhorns. We’ll see where this one goes in the coming days, but the Longhorns definitely put themselves in a favorable position with a highly successful visit.

“As of right now, Texas is the team to beat,” Bolden reiterated.