Longhorns flip DL Myron Charles from Florida State

Jason Suchomel • Orangebloods
Senior Editor
An amazing Saturday just got even better for Texas Longhorn fans. Shortly after Texas had put the finishing touches on a beatdown of Michigan in the Wolverines’ own stadium, the Longhorns picked up a big commitment, flipping defensive lineman Myron Charles from Florida State.

Charles, out of Port Charlotte (FL), had been committed to Florida State since June but had been trending towards a potential flip in recent weeks. He took an official visit to Texas in early June and has plans to return to Austin next month when the Longhorns take on Georgia.

In landing Charles, a Rivals250 member, it gives Texas a much-needed defensive line addition who brings tremendous upside. At 6-5 and 270 pounds, Charles is a player who can line up on the edge or on the interior of the defensive line and be equally effective.

“Charles is a twitchy and natural pass rusher,” said Rivals.com recruiting analyst John Garcia. “He’s sort of built in an inside out body, which could be a good thing down the line if he embraces that versatility. At the floor level, he can put pressure on blockers and get to the quarterback. As he gets closer to his ceiling, he’s a legitimate three-down player who can work from the inside out and create chaos in the backfield.”

Charles becomes the Longhorns’ 20th commitment in the 2025 recruiting cycle and gives first-year defensive line coach Kenny Baker a big addition to go along with previous commitments from Josiah Sharma, Lance Jackson and Smith Orogbo. Along with Texas and Florida State, Charles took official visits to Miami and Florida and he holds offers from programs like Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State and Texas A&M, among others.

The addition of Charles pushes Texas all the way up to No. 4 in the Rivals.com team rankings.

