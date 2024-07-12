Longhorns land commitment from LB Jonathan Cunningham
Linebacker Jonathan Cunningham has known for a while he wanted to be a Texas Longhorn. Moments ago, he let the world know, publicly announcing his commitment to Texas on the Rivals.com YouTube channel. Cunningham, out of North Crowley, chose Texas over a group of finalists that also included TCU and Utah.
“I chose Texas because I feel like my work ethic and their work ethic match,” Cunningham said. “I feel like I need to surround myself by the people that are going to push me past my limits to get better and Texas does that.”
While the formal announcement happened on Friday evening, Cunningham actually notified the Texas staff of his intentions to commit during his official visit in mid-June. Texas had always been in a good spot for the talented linebacker, but it was on that trip that things really hit home.
“Really it was just being around all the players,” Cunningham said. “They made me feel like that’s where I needed to be.”
Fellow linebacker Ty’Anthony Smith hosted Cunningham during his official visit. Cunningham said the message from the UT players was pretty direct – come compete against the best, and come help Texas win championships.
“They were just like, if you say you’re the best, then come compete with the best,” Cunningham said. “Then they were like, if you want that national championship ring, then this where it’s at.”
Another element that led Cunningham to Texas was the connection he developed with the Texas coaches over the course of his recruitment. He likes their no-nonsense style, he said, and feels he’ll be a good fit.
“I like how they’re really like my coaches are now. They’re hard on you, make sure you’re going to do what you need to do,” Cunningham said. “It’s none of that sweet stuff. I don’t need any babying.”
The 6-2, 195-pound Cunningham told Orangebloods that having his decision announced publicly is a “big relief,” and he’s ready to turn his focus away from recruiting and towardshis senior season on the field. He also plans to put on his recruiting hat in an attempt to get other players to join him in Austin.
Cunningham is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com. He becomes the Longhorns’ 14th commitment in the 2025 recruiting class. He’ll be in Austin later this month when the dead period lifts on July 25.