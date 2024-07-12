Linebacker Jonathan Cunningham has known for a while he wanted to be a Texas Longhorn. Moments ago, he let the world know, publicly announcing his commitment to Texas on the Rivals.com YouTube channel. Cunningham, out of North Crowley, chose Texas over a group of finalists that also included TCU and Utah.

“I chose Texas because I feel like my work ethic and their work ethic match,” Cunningham said. “I feel like I need to surround myself by the people that are going to push me past my limits to get better and Texas does that.”

While the formal announcement happened on Friday evening, Cunningham actually notified the Texas staff of his intentions to commit during his official visit in mid-June. Texas had always been in a good spot for the talented linebacker, but it was on that trip that things really hit home.

“Really it was just being around all the players,” Cunningham said. “They made me feel like that’s where I needed to be.”