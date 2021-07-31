Longhorns land commitment from Texas High LB Derrick Brown
The Texas Longhorns added their 15th member of their 2022 recruiting class on Saturday. Texas High linebacker Derrick Brown made the call, choosing the Horns over finalist Baylor and a host of other offers that includes Oklahoma and Penn State.
Brown visited both Texas and Baylor last month before making a return trip to Austin this weekend. The Texarkana native was one of several prospects on campus in attendance for the pool party and BBQ event that was hosted by the Longhorns coaching staff.
“I loved (the visit). It felt the same way (this time), but even better. It was more people and more recruits here than last time and more stuff going on,” Brown said following his Friday unofficial visit to Texas. “It feels great to be back in Austin.”
Texas has done a great job of building a connection with the 2022 linebacker. He told Orangebloods last week that he knows the coaches are there for him and that the staff has made Austin feel like home for him. Brown explained that it is not just one coach that he is close with; rather, he has a strong relationship with the entire staff, which played a big role in ultimately earning his commitment.
“I have a good relationship with every coach,” Brown said. “I like the offensive coaches, the defensive coaches. I like the feel of it, because I could tell that they will still feel the same way once I get here.”
Brown provides defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski and the rest of the Texas defensive staff with a versatile defender that can play multiple roles, including both inside and outside linebacker. That was one topic of conversation during Brown’s most recent unofficial visit.
“I’ll be the J(ack linebacker),” Brown said. “So, like, on third down, I rush the passer. But anything other than that, I’ll be standing outside.”
Brown explained that he could feel that he was a priority for the Texas staff during his recruitment. He said Steve Sarkisian was one of many coaches on the staff that pushed for his commitment.
Many programs extended offers to the Texarkana product, but in the end, Texas stood out the most to Derrick Brown. Now, Brown turns his focus to his senior season of high school before suiting up in the burnt orange in 2022 and beyond.
“I mean, it’s Texas football, for one,” Brown said. “You’ve got a great coaching staff. Everybody knows how to win. Everybody can develop and teach you how to win.”