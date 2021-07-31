Longhorns land commitment from Texas High LB Derrick Brown

The Texas Longhorns added their 15th member of their 2022 recruiting class on Saturday. Texas High linebacker Derrick Brown made the call, choosing the Horns over finalist Baylor and a host of other offers that includes Oklahoma and Penn State.

Brown visited both Texas and Baylor last month before making a return trip to Austin this weekend. The Texarkana native was one of several prospects on campus in attendance for the pool party and BBQ event that was hosted by the Longhorns coaching staff.

“I loved (the visit). It felt the same way (this time), but even better. It was more people and more recruits here than last time and more stuff going on,” Brown said following his Friday unofficial visit to Texas. “It feels great to be back in Austin.”

Texas has done a great job of building a connection with the 2022 linebacker. He told Orangebloods last week that he knows the coaches are there for him and that the staff has made Austin feel like home for him. Brown explained that it is not just one coach that he is close with; rather, he has a strong relationship with the entire staff, which played a big role in ultimately earning his commitment.

“I have a good relationship with every coach,” Brown said. “I like the offensive coaches, the defensive coaches. I like the feel of it, because I could tell that they will still feel the same way once I get here.”